A hacking competition shows the power of China’s approach to AI

A hallway inside the offices of cybersecurity company Tenzai in Tel Aviv, Israel. The firm won the HackerOne contest.

This summer, a cybersecurity company called Tenzai entered a three-month-long hacking contest, racing to find vulnerabilities in computer networks operated by governments agencies, banks, hotels, airlines and other businesses.

The contest, called HackerOne, has become a real-world proving ground for the latest artificial intelligence technologies, including Claude from Anthropic and GPT from OpenAI. Over the past year, these technologies have improved to the point where they can pinpoint holes in computer networks with stunning speed, fundamentally changing the nature of cybersecurity.