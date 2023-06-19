A growing problem: South Korea’s obsession with height and hormones

A child getting a body check at TallnFit, a growth centre with customised programmes helping short children to grow taller. PHOTO: TALLNFIT
Chang May Choon
South Korea Correspondent
Updated
30 sec ago
Published
47 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SEOUL - For two years, Ms Kathy Yoo helped her daughter with two hormone injections each evening. 

The girl put up with the pain in her wish to grow taller, ideally to 1.65m – the average height of female K-pop stars.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top