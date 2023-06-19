A growing problem: South Korea’s obsession with height and hormones

SEOUL - For two years, Ms Kathy Yoo helped her daughter with two hormone injections each evening.
The girl put up with the pain in her wish to grow taller, ideally to 1.65m – the average height of female K-pop stars.
SEOUL - For two years, Ms Kathy Yoo helped her daughter with two hormone injections each evening.
The girl put up with the pain in her wish to grow taller, ideally to 1.65m – the average height of female K-pop stars.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.