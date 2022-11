TOKYO – While Japan hopes to win a bid to host the Winter Olympics in Sapporo in 2030, it is under pressure to clean up its act after a ballooning corruption probe into the Tokyo 2020 Games has ensnared some of its biggest brands.

The Japan Olympic Committee (JOC) said it will, from November, set up a panel consisting of sport governing bodies, lawyers, accountants and municipal government officials to discuss how to stop bribery within its highest ranks.