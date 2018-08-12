9 injured as train carrying 328 passengers derails in Mongolia

ULAN BATOR (XINHUA) - At least four coaches of a train with 328 passengers aboard derailed in south-eastern Mongolia on Sunday (Aug 12) morning, injuring nine passengers including three children, authorities said.

According to the latest report of the local Emergency Management Agency, the train was travelling from the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator to Sainshand, the capital city of the south-eastern province of Dornogovi.

The accident took place at around 4.50am local time near Airag soum, about 120km north-west of Sainshand. It was raining heavily there when the accident occurred.

The injured, one of them in critical condition, were taken to a local healthcare centre.

The accident is currently under investigation, and railway traffic in the area was indefinitely halted.