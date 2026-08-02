76% in Japan support upholding 3 non-nuclear principles: Poll

With Japan being the only country to have suffered atomic bombings in war, the survey results highlight strong anti-nuclear sentiment.

– Seventy-six per cent of people in Japan support upholding the country’s three non-nuclear principles of not producing, possessing or allowing nuclear weapons on its territory, a poll reported by a major daily showed on Aug 2 .

The survey also found that 77 per cent believe Japan should not pursue nuclear sharing, an arrangement under which the United States would station nuclear weapons in Japan for joint operation. With Japan being the only country to have suffered atomic bombings in war, the results highlight strong anti-nuclear sentiment as debate grows over revising the principles.

Support for Japan joining the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons ahead of its first review conference in November stood at 55 per cent, down five percentage points from a year earlier.

Those opposed to Japan joining the treaty accounted for 42 per cent, of whom 56 per cent said it would not lead to the abolition of nuclear weapons, according to the survey, whose results were reported by the Tokyo Shimbun.

Asked about recent US moves, a combined 90 per cent said they opposed US military action against Iran and Venezuela. Of those surveyed, 44 per cent said the Japanese government should have expressed concern over the US attack on Iran, while 34 per cent said its response – neither supporting nor criticising the attack – was appropriate.

A combined 63 per cent said there is a strong or moderate possibility that nuclear weapons will be used in war within the next 10 years, down nine percentage points from 2024, while 33 per cent said there is a strong or moderate possibility Japan will go to war, down two percentage points from a year earlier.

Japan was viewed as a peaceful nation by 86 per cent of respondents. Among them, 31 per cent said strengthening peaceful diplomacy was necessary for Japan to remain a country that does not wage war.

Regarding the government’s April decision to lift its ban on exports of lethal weapons, 36 per cent said exports should be limited to nonlethal equipment, even to allies, while a combined 53 per cent said the ban should be maintained or the policy reconsidered.

The survey, which targeted 3,000 people aged 18 and over, was conducted in June and July by a nationwide opinion poll organisation formed by Kyodo News and its members. KYODO NEWS