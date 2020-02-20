70-year-old man is HK's second coronavirus fatality

HONG KONG • An elderly Hong Kong man infected with the coronavirus died yesterday, the authorities announced, the city's second fatality from the outbreak.

"A 70-year-old male patient who was infected with the novel coronavirus deteriorated and succumbed in Princess Margaret Hospital this morning," the Hospital Authority said in a statement.

Officials said the man, who had underlying illnesses, was taken to the hospital on Feb 12 after a fall at home. He had a fever and tested positive for the coronavirus, dying a week later.

In China, where the virus first emerged, more than 2,000 people have been killed and over 74,000 infected. Hong Kong has confirmed 62 patients with the virus.

The first infections were largely found among people who had travelled to the epicentre of the virus, China's central Hubei province. But in recent weeks, local infections have increased among residents with no history of travel to China.

Hong Kong is on edge over the virus, partly because of its own tragic history of experiencing a deadly disease. In 2003, 299 Hong Kongers were killed by an outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) - 40 per cent of the global total fatalities.

The outbreak left deep psychological scars on the tightly packed city and a lasting legacy of dis-trust towards China's communist leadership, who initially covered up the outbreak.

In the last fortnight, Hong Kong has been hit by a wave of panic buying, with supermarket shelves emptied of staple goods such as toilet paper, hand sanitiser and rice.

The authorities say the supply of goods remains stable and the panic buying is itself causing shortages.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE