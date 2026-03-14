7 men, including yakuza gangsters, arrested over $3.3m in Tokyo robbery

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The men allegedly stole three suitcases containing the cash in Tokyo’s Ueno district in a robbery in January.

TOKYO - Police arrested seven men including yakuza gangsters on March 14 on suspicion of stealing suitcases containing about 420 million yen (S$3.3 million) in cash in Tokyo’s Ueno district in a robbery in January.

Mr Jinryu Kano, a 21-year-old executive member of a faction of the Yamaguchi-gumi, one of Japan’s largest crime syndicates, and the six others are suspected of conspiring with others to rob the victims, including a Chinese man in his 40s, police said.

They allegedly stole three suitcases containing the cash and pepper-sprayed the Chinese man before fleeing the scene on the night of Jan 29.

Investigators are looking into a possible link between similar incidents that took place shortly afterward at Tokyo’s Haneda airport and Hong Kong.

Just hours after the Ueno incident, four men who were carrying 190 million yen were attacked at Haneda by another group of four, although nothing was stolen, according to the police. KYODO NEWS/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK