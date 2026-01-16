7 foreign tourists feared missing at Furano ski resort in Hokkaido

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The call to report the missing people was made using a satellite communications feature on a smartphone.

- Seven foreign tourists who were likely back country skiing at the Furano ski resort in northern Japan’s Hokkaido may have gone missing, police said on Jan 15.

Police said they received an emergency call at around 3.40pm (2.40pm, Singapore time) from someone who reported getting lost while skiing outside designated areas. The call had been made using a satellite communications feature on a smartphone.

Mountain rescuers are searching the area where the tourists are believed to be.

The temperature was minus 13.8 deg C as of 10pm in Furano, according to the weather agency. KYODO NEWS