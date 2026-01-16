Straitstimes.com header logo

7 foreign tourists feared missing at Furano ski resort in Hokkaido

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The call to report the missing people was made using a satellite communications feature on a smartphone.

The call to report the missing people was made using a satellite communications feature on a smartphone.

PHOTO: LESLIE KOH

Follow topic:

HOKKAIDO, Japan - Seven foreign tourists who were likely back country skiing at the Furano ski resort in northern Japan’s Hokkaido may have gone missing, police said on Jan 15.

Police said they received an emergency call at around 3.40pm (2.40pm, Singapore time) from someone who reported getting lost while skiing outside designated areas. The call had been made using a satellite communications feature on a smartphone.

Mountain rescuers are searching the area where the tourists are believed to be.

The temperature was minus 13.8 deg C as of 10pm in Furano, according to the weather agency. KYODO NEWS

More on this topic
Snowboarder discovers dead woman’s leg sticking out of the snow at Hokkaido ski resort
Japan officials urge vigilance amid spate of winter deaths
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.