6th suspect arrested in murder of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi

A sixth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi, whose dismembered body was discovered last week.

The 41-year-old man with the surname of Lin allegedly tried to help one of the suspects in the murder case flee Hong Kong by water for a fee of HK$100,000 (S$17,000), police said in a media briefing on Thursday evening.

Lin, the employee of a yacht rental company, was arrested in Sheung Wan, a district west of central Hong Kong, on Thursday afternoon.

He is believed to have assisted Ms Choi’s former husband Alex Kwong, 28, who attempted to flee Hong Kong via a speedboat on Feb 25.

The grisly details of Ms Choi’s murder have attracted worldwide media attention. She was reported missing on Feb 21 and several body parts, including her legs, were found on Feb 24.

Her head was found two days later cooked with other body parts in a large soup pot, in a rented village house in Tai Po, a suburb in Hong Kong. Officers also seized a meat grinder, electric saw and knives.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong police started a search for Ms Choi’s missing torso and arms in a city landfill about the size of a football field, after her family members identified her at a mortuary.

At the media briefing on Thursday, police said they did not find any evidence related to the murder case, and that the search operation had ended.

When Kwong was arrested in a police ambush at Tung Chung pier on Lantau Island, he had HK$500,000 in cash and several luxury watches worth about HK$4 million on him.

In addition to Kwong, three others have been charged in connection with the brutal killing, including Kwong’s brother, father, and mother. They are scheduled to appear in court again on May 8.

Ms Choi, who had had two children with Kwong, had married again, and had two more children.

The mastermind behind the murder is believed to be Kwong’s father and Ms Choi’s former father-in-law, Kwong Kau, 65, a former policeman. The police say a property dispute is a possible motive for the murder.