6.3-magnitude earthquake hits western Japan; no tsunami warnings

The epicentre is 18km west of Uwajima, in a channel that separates Kyushu and Shikoku islands. PHOTO: US GEOLOGICAL SURVEY
Updated
Apr 17, 2024, 11:23 PM
Published
Apr 17, 2024, 11:18 PM

TOKYO – An earthquake with a preliminary 6.3-magnitude struck off south-western Japan late on April 17, but there were no tsunami warnings or reports of damage.

The US Geological Survey put the epicentre of the quake at the Bungo channel, a strait that separates the islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, about 18km west of Uwajima, at a depth of about 25km.

No major damage has been reported so far, according to local media reports.

The Ikata nuclear plant in Ehime prefecture, where one reactor is in operation, reported no irregularities, operator Shikoku Electric Power said.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world’s most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about one-fifth of the world’s earthquakes of 6-magnitude or greater.

On March 11, 2011, the north-east coast was struck by a 9-magnitude earthquake, the strongest quake in Japan on record, and a massive tsunami. Those events triggered the world’s worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl a quarter of a century earlier. AFP, REUTERS

More On This Topic
Taiwan quake: Search for missing S’poreans suspended due to aftershocks
Taiwan quake: What are the reasons behind the low death toll? Will there be a bigger aftershock?

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top