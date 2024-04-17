6.3-magnitude earthquake hits western Japan; no tsunami warnings

TOKYO – An earthquake with a preliminary 6.3-magnitude struck off south-western Japan late on April 17, but there were no tsunami warnings or reports of damage.

The US Geological Survey put the epicentre of the quake at the Bungo channel, a strait that separates the islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, about 18km west of Uwajima, at a depth of about 25km.

No major damage has been reported so far, according to local media reports.

The Ikata nuclear plant in Ehime prefecture, where one reactor is in operation, reported no irregularities, operator Shikoku Electric Power said.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world’s most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about one-fifth of the world’s earthquakes of 6-magnitude or greater.

On March 11, 2011, the north-east coast was struck by a 9-magnitude earthquake, the strongest quake in Japan on record, and a massive tsunami. Those events triggered the world’s worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl a quarter of a century earlier. AFP, REUTERS