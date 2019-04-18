Schools evacuated, subway services halted as quake hits Taiwan

TAIPEI (REUTERS) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Taiwan's coastal city of Hualien on Thursday (April 18), shaking buildings and temporarily halting subway services in the capital Taipei, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Local television footage showed school children being evacuated from buildings, while a weather bureau official said it was the largest quake to hit the heavily-industrialised island so far this year.

The quake struck at around 1pm local time and at a depth of 18km, the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that the quake measured at 4.0-magnitude in the Taipei area.

While small-scale power cuts were reported in some districts in Taipei, the Central News Agency said, oil refinery plants and services were operating as normal, according to the government. The central government added that it had set up a disaster reaction centre.

President Tsai Ing-wen said high-speed rail service in northern Taiwan, between Taipei and the neighbouring city of Taoyuan, had been temporarily suspended.

On her official Facebook page, Ms Tsai said she asked officials “to gather information from everywhere to check whether there’s any damage, and if so, to react as soon as possible.”

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) put the magnitude of the quake at 6.4 in an initial reading, but later revised it to 6.1, adding that it struck at a depth of 20km east of Hualien.

Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China considers its own, lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in an earthquake in the island's south in 2016, and a quake of 7.6-magnitude killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.