6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Japan’s Chugoku region

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

TOKYO - A strong earthquake hit the Chugoku region, registering an upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Sakai-Minato, Hino and Kofu Tottori and Matsua and Yasuki, Shimane prefectures at around 10.20am local time on Jan 6.

The magnitude is estimated at 6.2.

Another earthquake followed at around 10:30 am local time, registering lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Yasugi, and the magnitude is estimated at 5.1.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

The West Japan Railway Co. announced on Jan 6 that train services of Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train are suspended between Shin-Osaka and Hakata stations, due to power outage between Aioi and Tokuyama stations that likely resulted from earthquakes that hit Tottori, Shimane prefectures. THE JAPAN NEWS/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More to come