6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Japan’s Chugoku region

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM US GEOLOGICAL SURVEY

TOKYO - A strong earthquake hit the Chugoku region, registering an upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Sakai-Minato, Hino and Kofu Tottori and Matsua and Yasuki, Shimane prefectures at around 10.20am local time on Jan 6.

The magnitude is estimated at 6.2.

Another earthquake followed at around 10:30 am local time, registering lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Yasugi, and the magnitude is estimated at 5.1.

The West Japan Railway Co. announced on Jan 6 that train services of Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train are suspended between Shin-Osaka and Hakata stations, due to power outage between Aioi and Tokuyama stations that likely resulted from earthquakes that hit Tottori, Shimane prefectures. THE JAPAN NEWS/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More to come

