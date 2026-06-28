6.1-magnitude quake jolts north-eastern Japan, no tsunami warning issued

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The focus of the 5.21am (4.21am Singapore time) quake was in the Pacific off Iwate prefecture at a depth of about 40km, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

TOKYO - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 shook north-eastern Japan early on June 28, with no tsunami warning issued, the weather agency said.

The focus of the 5.21am (4.21am Singapore time) quake was in the Pacific off Iwate prefecture at a depth of about 40km, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake measured lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in parts of Aomori and Iwate prefectures.

No abnormalities were reported at the Higashidori nuclear power plant in Aomori or at the Onagawa nuclear power complex in Miyagi Prefecture, according to Tohoku Electric Power Co.

There were also no abnormalities at a nuclear fuel reprocessing plant in Rokkasho, a Pacific coastal village in Aomori Prefecture, Japan Nuclear Fuel Ltd. said.

The quake comes just days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the same region, injuring at least 10 people, disrupting bullet train services and forcing schools to temporarily close.

The June 25 early morning quake also occurred off Iwate at a depth of 44km, measuring upper 6 on the seismic intensity scale in Hashikami, Aomori Prefecture. KYODO NEWS