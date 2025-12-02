59% of Japanese opposed to actively accepting foreign workers, up from 2024 figure: Survey

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

TOKYO – About 60 per cent of respondents to a recent survey by The Yomiuri Shimbun and Waseda University’s Institute for Advanced Social Sciences disagreed with active acceptance of foreign workers in Japan , a sharp increase from 46 per cent in the November-December survey in 2024 .

The two bodies jointly conducted a nationwide mail-in survey to gauge public political sentiment following July’s House of Councillors election.

When asked whether Japan should actively accept foreigners as a labour force, 59 per cent of the respondents said they oppose or somewhat oppose the idea. In 2024 , more respondents supported active acceptance of foreign workers than those who opposed it.

In one question, respondents were asked to select multiple answers from 10 choices cited as impacts of an increase in foreigners living in Japan.

Most respondents – 68 per cent – said that “public safety will deteriorate”, followed by 63 per cent saying “trouble will arise due to differences in language, culture and customs”.

However, third place was “it helps alleviate labour shortages”, a positive view chosen by 61 per cent.

Of those who said that public safety will deteriorate, 79 per cent were aged 18 to 39, 72 per cent were aged 40 to 59, and 59 per cent were aged 60 and older , showing that the working-age population is more anxious about public safety.

Conversely, respondents from older age groups were more positive about acceptance of foreign workers.

Of those who think it “will help alleviate labour shortages”, 53 per cent were aged 18 to 39, 60 per cent were aged 40 to 59, and 67 per cent were aged 60 and older .

When asked if national interests should be prioritised over international cooperation, 70 per cent of respondents agreed, including those who answered “somewhat agree”, up from 65 per cent in the 2024 survey.

This was the highest number since this question was first asked in 2017.

While only 28 per cent across all age groups said they “sympathise” with the political stance of US President Donald Trump, who champions “America First”, the figure was high among those aged 18 to 39 at 54 per cent.

Against a backdrop of dissatisfaction with living conditions, this highlights how the trend of putting one’s own country first, symbolised by Mr Trump, is spreading in Japan, particularly among those in their 30s and younger.

67 per cent support defence boost

In response to whether Japan’s defence capabilities should be further strengthened, 67 per cent expressed support, down from 69 per cent in 2024 , including those who said they “somewhat support” it.

However, 31 per cent disagreed, up from 30 per cent in 2024 , including those who “somewhat disagree”.

Supporters of ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) politicians Sanae Takaichi and Shigeru Ishiba – the incumbent and former prime ministers respectively – showed significant differences in policy views, particularly on security, indicating that a phenomenon akin to a pseudo-change of government occurred within the LDP.

When asked which they prioritise, “stability” or “change”, in current national politics, 52 per cent chose “change”, including those who said they “somewhat choose” change.

Forty-six per cent chose “stability”. This is the first time in the past five surveys that more respondents chose “change” over “stability”, since the question was introduced in 2018.

Those expressing dissatisfaction with current national politics, including those who were “somewhat dissatisfied”, reached 88 per cent, the largest figure since the same question was first asked in the 2014 survey.

When asked to select any number of parties they would like to see form government, regardless of current seat numbers, the LDP topped the list at 48 per cent, followed by the Democratic Party for the People at 31 per cent, and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan at 25 per cent and the Japan Innovation Party at 25 per cent.

The survey was conducted from Sept 24, near the end of the Ishiba Cabinet, to Oct 31, after the formation of the Takaichi Cabinet.

It targeted 3,000 voters nationwide, with 2,004 responding, a response rate of 67 per cent. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK