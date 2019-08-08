5.9 magnitude quake jolts Taiwan

TAIPEI (AFP) - A 5.9-magnitude earthquake rattled Taiwan on Thursday (Aug 8), the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The quake struck at 5.28am at a depth of 10km in north-eastern Yilan county.

Taiwan's central weather bureau put its magnitude at 6.0. High-rises swayed in the capital Taipei, waking people up from their sleep.

Authorities said the quake was felt across Taiwan, causing power outages to more than 1,300 houses in the greater Taipei area while the Taiwan Railways Administration has suspended some services in Yilan.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is regularly hit by quakes.

In April, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit the island, disrupting traffic and injuring 17 people.

Taiwan's worst tremor in recent decades was a 7.6-magnitude quake in September 1999 that killed around 2,400 people.

Woke up at 5:28 from the strongest #Earthquake I've felt from #Taipei in my 4 years. It was mag ~6.0 (not unusual) but centered near #Yilan, so much closer than usual. Lots of stuff fell down; fortunately nothing broke. Fridge door opened. One furniture shifted ~10cm. #Taiwan https://t.co/7cnrBmr049 pic.twitter.com/NqLcMMVKYr — Dr. Mike Alexandersen (@Mikea1985) August 7, 2019

First experience of earthquake. Woke up by the tremors. Shaken but not stirred.



Everyone is safe.



Later today, typhoon Lekima will pass by offshore. Intermittent rain in Taipei since last night.



Skh🐝 pic.twitter.com/B3gZiYihgv — Dr SIM Kui Hian (@simkuihian) August 7, 2019

(This story is developing)