5.9-magnitude quake jolts Japan’s Aomori

TOKYO – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 struck parts of Japan’s Aomori prefecture in the northern part of Japan’s main island of Honshu, the country’s weather agency said on Friday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the temblor occurred at 9.14am local time (8.14am Singapore time) at a depth of 20km, measuring level four on Japan’s seismic intensity scale which peaks at seven.

The temblor’s epicentre was located off Aomori at a latitude of 41.2 degrees north and a longitude of 142.9 degrees east.

No tsunami warning has been issued. XINHUA