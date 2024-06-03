5.9-magnitude earthquake hits central Japan, no tsunami warning

TOKYO - A strong 5.9-magnitude earthquake shook central Japan on Jun 3 but there was no tsunami warning, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

The shallow jolt, which hit at 6.31am (5.31am Singapore time), was centred in the Noto Peninsula, where a devastating quake on Jan 1 killed more than 230 people.

Local officials said there were no immediate reports of damage but they were still collecting information, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The earthquake on the morning of Jun 3 was followed around 10 minutes later by a second, smaller 4.8-magnitude shake in the same area, the JMA said.

The operator of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in the region said it had suspended operations to check for damage, according to NHK.

The broadcaster warned that many buildings in the coastal Sea of Japan region might have been previously damaged in the powerful January earthquake and its aftershocks.