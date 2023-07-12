50,000 healthcare workers in South Korea to go on nationwide strike on Thursday

SEOUL - The Korean Health and Medical Workers’ Union (KHMU) – a group of nurses, healthcare workers and caregivers – announced on Wednesday that its members will stage a two-day general strike starting on Thursday.

They are calling on the Korean government to hire more medical personnel and improve their working conditions.

The strike is the union’s first in 19 years, after its members walked out in 2004 calling for a five-day work week.

Around 50,000 out of a total of 85,000 KHMU members will participate in the two-day sit-in protest to condemn the government’s unkept promises to reduce the number of patients per nurse, expand public health services and infrastructure, and improve the working conditions of healthcare workers, KHMU said.

However, essential personnel in charge of tasks directly related to patients’ lives such as emergency rooms, operating rooms, intensive care units, delivery rooms and neonatal rooms have decided not to participate in the strike, the union added.

“The government did not provide any support to settle critical issues, while delaying the schedule for improving various systems,” it said, referring to a 2021 agreement made between the union and the government, then led by former liberal-leaning president Moon Jae-in.

Among the 83 per cent of members who voted, 92 per cent agreed to stage a strike, the union said, explaining the reasoning for taking the collective action.

Nurses and healthcare workers from 29 private university hospitals, 12 national university hospitals, 12 public hospitals, 26 Korean Red Cross hospitals and 26 local medical centres across the country will take part in the strike. The list includes around 20 high-level general hospitals such as Kyunghee University Hospital, Korea University Anam Hospital, Korea University Guro Hospital, Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital and Hanyang University Seoul Hospital.

KHMU will join forces with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) – the more militant of the nation’s two largest umbrella labour organisations – on Thursday and Friday. It will also carry out its own strike from next Monday. KCTU has been staging a two-week national strike since July 3.

On Thursday, KHMU members will hold a massive rally in Gwanghwamun, in central Seoul. On Friday, they will gather in the metropolitan cities of Seoul, Busan, Gwangju and Sejong.

If the strike proceeds without reaching an amicable agreement with the government, it will likely cause significant disruption to medical services over the coming days. Disruptions have already occurred at the National Cancer Centre and Pusan National University Hospital, with surgical procedures being cancelled and patients being discharged.

Currently, specific strike plans have been made for only two days, but KHMU warned of an indefinite strike if its demands are not met.

“If our demands are not resolved and the government does not change its irresponsible attitude, we will go on an indefinite general strike. The number of members participating in the strike could increase afterwards,” the union said.