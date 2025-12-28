Boy, 5, dies after his arm gets trapped in ski lift at Hokkaido resort

The boy fell as he was trying to get off the lift, which connects the facility’s carpark and the ski slope. The lift has no handrail.

A five-year-old boy died after his right arm got trapped in a ski lift at a resort in northern Japan on Dec 28 , local authorities said.

Firefighters said they received an emergency call from the boy’s mother at about 10am local time (9am Singapore time) saying that the boy was trapped on the conveyor-belt lift in Otaru, Hokkaido.

The boy fell as he was trying to get off the lift, which connects the facility’s carpark and the ski slope, according to local police and firefighters. The lift has no handrail.

The ski resort remained open after the accident. A couple in their 40s who were passing by near the site said they heard someone believed to be connected to the boy repeatedly shouting words of encouragement from inside an area cordoned off with blue tarpaulin.

A man in his 70s, who said he often visits the ski resort, said there are several points on the lift where the slope changes and the belt shakes, adding that he himself had stumbled there before and had thought it was dangerous. KYODO NEWS