5 things to know about North Korea's solid-fuel missile

SEOUL - Pyongyang said on Friday that it has successfully tested a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), marking a major breakthrough in North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s banned weapons programmes.

But what exactly is a solid-fuel missile and why does it matter that Pyongyang now has one?

Here is what we know:

What is a solid-fuel missile?

The propellant – the fuel that powers the missile – is made of a solid chemical mixture, which is combusted to create exhaust.

“This propellant is cast into the missile’s airframe when the missile is built: Imagine a firecracker rocket, ready to go,” Mr Ankit Panda, a nuclear policy expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told AFP.

In contrast, liquid-fuelled missiles typically require that fuel and an oxidiser be inserted into the missile before they can be fired – a slower and more cumbersome process.

Why is it better?

Preparing a liquid-fuel missile for launch “takes time just like pumping petrol to your car”, said Dr Cheong Seong-chang, director of the Centre for North Korean Studies at the Sejong Institute.

A solid-fuel missile can be thought of more like a “portable battery”, which gives the user much greater flexibility, he said.

Moreover, once a liquid-fuel missile is prepared, “it has to be fired within a short period of time – which is not something you have to worry about with solid-fuel missiles”, he added.

Solid-fuel missiles need to be stored, maintained and handled carefully, and if this isn’t done, the quality of the missile can degrade over time which could cause it to fail, Mr Panda said.

But they are generally quicker to deploy and launch during a war compared with liquid-fuelled missiles. This “makes solid fuel missiles very attractive for a number of military applications”, he added.

So North Korea definitely has one now?

In state media images, it is possible to see the missile’s exhaust plume, which is “consistent with a dirty, smoky solid propellant at work”, said Mr Panda.

“Everything looks consistent with a successful solid-fuel ICBM test,” he added.

But even if the North Koreans have pulled off one successful test of the new weapons system, it will still “be likely some way from credible deployment in any meaningful numbers”, said Mr Joseph Dempsey, a defence researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.