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5 sent to hospital after pipe rupture at particle observatory in Japan

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One of the five workers sustained serious injuries.

One of the five workers sustained serious injuries.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

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TOKYO - Five people were sent to hospital on March 31 following an accident at a next-generation neutrino detector under construction in Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, police said.

One of the five workers sustained serious injuries after a pipe ruptured in a tunnel of the Hyper-Kamiokande facility in Hida at around 10.15am (9.15am in Singapore time), but all were conscious and able to talk, according to authorities.

The workers were injecting air into the pipe and applying pressure to confirm there was no leakage as part of checkups, and they appear to have been blown off their feet by the rupture, according to the police.

The underground detector, a world-leading scientific research project to unravel the secrets of the tiny subatomic particles, is due to begin observations in 2028. KYODO NEWS

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