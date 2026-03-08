Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Mr Wang Yi struck a measured tone when asked about China-US relations, saying that 2026 is a “big year” for bilateral ties, with high-level exchanges already on the table.

– Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke on a range of international topics on March 8 on the sidelines of the Two Sessions parliamentary meetings, or Lianghui, China’s most important political event of the year.

Here are five key highlights from his 90-minute press conference, during which he took 21 questions posed by both international and local media.

1. On ties with America: China’s attitude has always been “positive and open”

Mr Wang struck a measured tone when asked about China-US relations, saying that 2026 is a “big year” for bilateral ties, with high-level exchanges already on the table.

“What is needed now is for both sides to make careful preparations, create a suitable environment, manage existing differences and remove unnecessary disruptions,” he said.

The White House has announced that US President Donald Trump will visit China from March 31 to April 2, but the Chinese government has not confirmed the dates. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman would only say that both sides remain “in communication” over the trip.

Mr Wang said it is encouraging that the two heads of state have led by example, maintaining good interaction at the highest level and providing an important strategic guarantee, enabling the relationship to maintain overall stability despite its ups and downs.

“China’s attitude has always been positive and open. The key is for the US side to move in the same direction with China,” he said.

Mr Wang also said that head-of-state diplomacy is the “anchor” of China’s diplomacy.

Mr Trump and Mr Xi have held several phone calls and met once in person in October 2025 since the American President took office again in January 2025.

2. Middle East history shows that “force is not a solution to problems”

When asked about China’s view on the situation in Iran, Mr Wang said China has repeatedly stated its impartial stance and called for an immediate halt to military operations to prevent the situation from escalating and spreading further.

“Looking at the Middle East engulfed in the flames of war, I would like to say that this is a war that should never have happened and a war that benefits no one.”

Quoting an old Chinese saying, Mr Wang said: “Weapons are instruments of ill omen and must be used with great caution.”

The US-Israeli attacks on Iran that started on Feb 28 show little sign of de-escalation. Mr Trump on March 7 vowed to keep up the bombardment until Iran surrendered unconditionally. Tehran has retaliated against Israel and countries in the region hosting American bases.

Mr Wang stopped short of directly naming the US, saying that “having a strong fist does not mean stronger reason” and that the world “must not return to the law of the jungle”.

Mr Wang said that the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Iran and countries in the Gulf region should be respected and that issues should be decided independently by countries in the region.

“Plotting ‘colour revolutions’ or pursuing regime change is unpopular,” he said, likely referring to political upheavals in the region.

3. On ties with Tokyo: Future “hinges on Japan’s choice”

Mr Wang had strong words for Japan, calling on the Japanese people to “keep their eyes open” and not allow their leaders to overestimate the nation’s strength and repeat past mistakes.

China and Japan have been engaged in a prolonged diplomatic row that was triggered when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested in November 2025 that a Chinese attack on self-governed Taiwan could trigger a Japanese military response.

Bilateral relations have deteriorated sharply as thousands of flights have been cancelled and both sides warned their citizens against travelling to the other country.

“Taiwan affairs are China’s internal affairs. What right does Japan have to interfere? If something happens to China’s Taiwan region, what authority would Japan have to exercise self-defence?” said Mr Wang.

In 2025, China marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II with a grand parade in Tiananmen Square in a show of the country’s military strength.

Mr Wang said 2026 marks another 80th anniversary, the opening of the Tokyo Trial, when high-ranking Japanese leaders were prosecuted over atrocities committed during the war.

“Where China-Japan relations go depends on Japan’s choice,” he said.

4. Europe should step out of the “attic” of protectionism

On China-Europe relations, Mr Wang said relations have gradually warmed as trade between both sides has exceeded US$1 trillion (S$1.27 trillion) and more than two million European tourists have travelled to China visa-free .

In recent months, a number of European leaders have visited China, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Mr Wang said exchanges between China and Europe have grown increasingly frequent and the two sides have also reached a number of new cooperation agreements.

“We welcome our European friends to step out of the ‘attic’ of protectionism and step into the ‘gymnasium’ of the Chinese market, where they can strengthen themselves and enhance their competitiveness,” said Mr Wang.

5. International community has formed “overwhelming consensus” in upholding one-China principle

Mr Wang reiterated Beijing’s long-held stance that Taiwan has never been a country and that the Taiwan issue is China’s internal affairs.

Taiwan was recovered by China more than 80 years ago and Beijing will never allow it to be separated again, said Mr Wang.

“Any attempt to create ‘two Chinas’ or ‘one China, one Taiwan’ is doomed to fail,” he said.

He claimed the international community has already formed “an overwhelming consensus” in upholding the one-China principle, and “more and more countries are standing with China”.

Mr Wang did not respond to a question about a timeline for reunification with Taiwan.