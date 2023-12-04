5 bodies found at US Osprey crash site in south-eastern Japan: Media

TOKYO – Five bodies and the bulk of the wreckage are thought to have been located underwater after a US military Osprey aircraft crashed in south-western Japan last week, the United States military said on Dec 4.

Air Force Special Operations Command said search teams were able to locate remains, along with the main fuselage of the aircraft wreckage.

“The dive teams were able to confirm five additional crew members from the original team of eight that were involved with the crash,” it said in a statement.

It added that the “the identities have yet to be determined at this time”.

“The main priority is bringing the airmen home and taking care of their family members,” it said.

The CV-22 Osprey operated by the US Air Force plunged into the sea off the island of Yakushima on Nov 29 with eight people aboard.

The body of one victim was found that day, and he was identified by the Air Force as Staff Sergeant Jacob Galliher, 24.

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, citing unidentified sources, said on Dec 4 that what appeared to be the front part of the aircraft, possibly including the cockpit, had been found.