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5.9-magnitude earthquake hits Amami Islands in south-western Japan

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The earthquake measured upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Yoron on the southern tip of Kagoshima Prefecture.

The earthquake measured upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Yoron on the southern tip of Kagoshima Prefecture.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM USGS

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A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 rattled the south-western island region of Amami in Kagoshima Prefecture on May 20, with no tsunami warning issued, the weather agency said.

The focus of the 11.46am (10.46am Singapore time) quake was off the coast of the main island of Okinawa Prefecture at about 50km underground, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The earthquake measured upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Yoron on the southern tip of Kagoshima Prefecture. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.