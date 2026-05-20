5.9-magnitude earthquake hits Amami Islands in south-western Japan

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The earthquake measured upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Yoron on the southern tip of Kagoshima Prefecture.

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 rattled the south-western island region of Amami in Kagoshima Prefecture on May 20, with no tsunami warning issued, the weather agency said.

The focus of the 11.46am (10.46am Singapore time) quake was off the coast of the main island of Okinawa Prefecture at about 50km underground, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The earthquake measured upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Yoron on the southern tip of Kagoshima Prefecture. KYODO NEWS