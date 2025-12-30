Straitstimes.com header logo

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan’s Tokara Islands; no tsunami expected

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The earthquake hit 20km north-east of the Japanese town of Wadomari at a depth of 10km, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit 20km north-east of the Japanese town of Wadomari at a depth of 10km, according to the US Geological Survey.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM USGS

Follow topic:

TOKYO – A 5.6-magnitude earthquake occurred off the Tokara Islands in southern Kagoshima prefecture on Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan’s four main islands, at around 5.12pm on Dec 30.

No tsunami was expected from the quake.

The quake, recorded in Akusekijima island, in Kagoshima prefecture, was a level two on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, which ranges from zero to seven.

The earthquake hit 20km north-east of the Japanese town of Wadomari at a depth of 10km, according to the US Geological Survey. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Mild earthquake hits Malaysia, with tremors felt across Johor and Melaka
Taiwan rattled by 7-magnitude quake
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.