5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan’s Tokara Islands; no tsunami expected

TOKYO – A 5.6-magnitude earthquake occurred off the Tokara Islands in southern Kagoshima prefecture on Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan’s four main islands, at around 5.12pm on Dec 30 .

No tsunami was expected from the quake.

The quake, recorded in Akusekijima island, in Kagoshima prefecture, was a level two on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, which ranges from zero to seven.

The earthquake hit 20km north-east of the Japanese town of Wadomari at a depth of 10km, according to the US Geological Survey. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK