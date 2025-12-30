5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan’s Tokara Islands; no tsunami expected
TOKYO – A 5.6-magnitude earthquake occurred off the Tokara Islands in southern Kagoshima prefecture on Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan’s four main islands, at around 5.12pm on Dec 30.
No tsunami was expected from the quake.
The quake, recorded in Akusekijima island, in Kagoshima prefecture, was a level two on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, which ranges from zero to seven.
The earthquake hit 20km north-east of the Japanese town of Wadomari at a depth of 10km, according to the US Geological Survey. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK