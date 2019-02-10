4.1-magnitude earthquake hits waters off southeast coast of South Korea

SEOUL (XINHUA) - A 4.1-magnitude earthquake hit the waters off southeast coast of South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported Sunday (Feb 10) citing the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The quake jolted the waters 50km northeast of the southeastern coastal city of Pohang in North Gyeongsang province at 12.53pm local time (11.53am Singapore time).

The epicentre, with a depth of 21km, was at 36.16 degrees north latitude and 129.90 degrees east longitude.

A KMA official was quoted as saying the magnitude was higher than usual although no damage has been reported yet because of the distance between the epicenter and land.