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4 injured in bear attacks in north-east Japan, all conscious

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The bear is believed to still be in the area, and the local police are considering declaring an emergency to allow the animal to be shot.

The bear is believed to still be in the area, and the local police are considering declaring an emergency to allow the animal to be shot.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH

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TOKYO – Four people were attacked and injured by a bear in north-east Japan on June 2, with all sent to the hospital and conscious, according to the local police and fire department.

At around 6.30am (5.30am Singapore time) , the fire department received a call from a steel manufacturing company in the city of Fukushima, reporting that a bear had attacked two male employees, one in his 20s and the other in his 60s.

The bear then escaped into a neighbouring residential area, where it attacked a woman in her 80s at a house and a man in his 60s at a different office building.

The bear is believed to still be in the area. Local police are considering declaring an emergency to allow the animal to be shot.

Reports of bear sightings have been coming in since June 1 evening.

The attacks occurred on the premises of the company, Fukushima Steel Works, and the residential area, located approximately 3km north-west of JR Fukushima Station.

Classes at elementary and junior high schools in the area were cancelled after the reports. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.