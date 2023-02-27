4 family members and a mistress: Who are the 5 linked to HK model Abby Choi’s grisly murder?

The authorities believe they have arrested all the suspects involved in the murder of 28-year-old Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi, whose dismembered body was discovered last week.

Her headless body was found in a rented village house in Tai Po, a suburb in Hong Kong. Parts of her body – including her bashed head – had been cooked in a large soup pot, with some kept in the refrigerator.

Four people aged between 28 and 65 have been charged in connection with the murder and appeared in court on Monday. They include Ms Choi’s former husband, former brother-in-law and former father-in-law, who were charged with murder. Her former mother-in-law faces one charge of perverting the course of justice.

The police have arrested the mistress of Ms Choi’s former father-in-law and are investigating if she knew about the case.

Ms Choi was reportedly attacked in a car and fell unconscious, before she was taken to the village house. Her exact time of death is still being investigated. As the suspects are not cooperating, police said investigations have been difficult.

1. Kwong Kau, 65, former father-in-law of Ms Choi

Kwong Kau reportedly planned the grisly murder and rented the village house in February. He is a former police sergeant who was awarded the Hong Kong Police Long Service Medal in 2001. However, he resigned in 2005 after allegedly being involved in a rape case.

He was reportedly unhappy with Ms Choi’s handling of a luxury property and the police believe he was the mastermind of the murder. Initial investigations found that Ms Choi had recently planned to sell a Kadoorie Hill property in Ho Man Tin. She had bought the property under the elder Kwong’s name, and is said to have promised to relocate her ex-husband and his family members elsewhere.

However, this sparked fierce opposition from the elder Kwong, who had several arguments with her. The murder is believed to have been committed over the dispute concerning that property, which is worth tens of millions of dollars.

2. Alex Kwong, 28, former husband of Ms Choi