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4 climbers rescued by helicopter after encountering bear in northern Japan

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An increasing number of bear sightings and related injuries have raised the alarm among the authorities, who are seeking to assess bear habitats.

An increasing number of bear sightings and related injuries have raised the alarm among the authorities, who are seeking to assess bear habitats.

PHOTO: AFP

Four climbers were rescued by helicopter from a mountain in Hokkaido, northern Japan, after being stranded for about three and a half hours due to an encounter with a brown bear, police said on July 5.

On July 4 at 2.30pm local time, a man in his 60s saw a bear around 50m ahead on the trail while climbing down a 2,141m mountain. According to the police, the bear was about 1.5m long.

Three other climbers caught up with the man, and at around 4.50pm, one of them made an emergency call to report that they were unable to continue after seeing the bear. No one was injured.

The latest incident came as Mount Rausu on the Shiretoko peninsula, a World Natural Heritage site in Hokkaido, reopened to climbers on July 5. The climbing routes had been closed since August, when a 26-year-old hiker was killed in a bear attack.

About 50 city officials and climbers of the 1,660m mountain offered prayers during a ceremony on the morning of July 5.

The Environment Ministry and the local authorities have taken steps to prevent similar incidents. Brown bear alerts are displayed at four levels.

An increasing number of bear sightings and related injuries have raised the alarm among the authorities, who are seeking to assess bear habitats.

In Akita prefecture, north-eastern Japan, an 83-year-old man was attacked by a bear while he was picking mountain vegetables on the morning of July 5.

He sustained injuries to his head and face but was able to communicate when taken to the hospital, according to local police. KYODO NEWS

More on this topic
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Japan police investigate another suspected fatal bear attack
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.