Straitstimes.com header logo

3-year-old boy falls to death in Japan after parents leave home to visit shrine

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Follow topic:

TOKYO – A 3-year-old boy fell to his death from an apartment in Tokyo early on Jan 1 after his parents left him at home while visiting a shrine for the New Year, police said.

The boy, believed to have fallen from a balcony of his ninth-floor home, was pronounced dead in hospital. There was an emergency call for an ambulance around 1.25am.

According to the police, the boy’s parents said they went to the shrine as they believed their son was asleep. Police say the boy was alone at home at the time of the accident. KYODO NEWS

More on this topic
5-year-old boy trapped in Hokkaido ski resort walkway died of suffocation
Boy, 12, dies after falling from balcony on Texas-bound Royal Caribbean cruise ship
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.