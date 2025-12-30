3 million in Japan may have alcohol use disorder, same level as in 2018

About 640,000 people were suspected of having had an alcohol addiction at least once in their lives.

Around 3.04 million people in Japan are believed to suffer from alcohol use disorder, the same level as in the previous study in 2018, highlighting the challenges in informing the public about the risks of drinking, a study showed on Dec 30.

The study by the National Hospital Organization Kurihama Medical and Addiction Center found that about 640,000 people were suspected of having had an alcohol addiction at least once in their lives, with the figure remaining roughly unchanged from 2018.

The results come after the government enacted a law in 2014 to address alcohol-related harm. While guidelines summarising the effects of alcohol were released in 2024, only 4.2 per cent of respondents said they were familiar with them.

Alcohol use disorder is defined as not being able to control one’s drinking, which may have a negative impact on the body or cause problems in social relationships.

The study was conducted between August and November 2024 with government support, and it received responses from about 4,300 people aged 20 or older.

It utilised a screening test recommended by the World Health Organization to ask about the frequency of alcohol consumption, the amount consumed and its effects on daily life.

Approximately 2.61 million men and around 430,000 women were suspected of having alcohol use disorder in the past year, compared to about 2.63 million men and around 400,000 women in 2018. KYODO NEWS