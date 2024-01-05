3 dead as commuter trains collide in Indonesia’s West Java

The Bandung Raya local train collided with the Turangga train in Cicalengka, Bandung, West Java province on Jan 5, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
9 sec ago
Published
10 min ago

JAKARTA - At least three people were killed when commuter trains collided in Indonesia’s West Java province on Jan 5, a transport ministry official said.

Video footage broadcast by MetroTV and Kompas TV news channels showed some train carriages had derailed completely while passengers were being helped out of others. Ambulances were at the scene to take the injured to the nearest hospitals, police said.

Two of the victims were the train’s operators, said the transport ministry’s director general for trains Mohamad Risal Wasal.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or how many people were on board the trains. All passengers had been evacuated, authorities said. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Subway trains collide in Manhattan, causing derailment, injuring 24
One killed, 14 hurt in commuter train collision near Munich

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top