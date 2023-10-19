3 dead, 17 injured after lift in China mall plunges from fourth floor

Three people died and 17 others were injured on Wednesday after an elevator in a China mall plunged from the fourth floor to the first, Chinese media reported.

The incident took place around 12pm in Fucheng commercial capital in Yunnan province, according to China Daily.

Videos on TikTok and popular Chinese social media site Sina Weibo showed paramedics wheeling stretchers into the mall, while ambulances, fire trucks and police cars could be seen outside.

The service lift can carry a load of up to 1,000kg, or a capacity of 13 people, a restaurant owner at the mall, known only as Mr Zhao, told China Press.

Government officials said they have provided medical treatment to the injured, and the incident is under investigation, as reported in Global Times.

Among those injured, four remain in critical condition, while 13 had minor injuries.