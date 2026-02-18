3 bodies found at helicopter crash site in south-west Japan volcanic crater
Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments
Bodies believed to be those of three people aboard a sightseeing helicopter that crashed into a volcanic crater on Mount Aso
crashed into a volcanic crater on Mount Asoin Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture in January have been found, the local fire department said on Feb 18.
The authorities will attempt to recover the bodies, it said.
The helicopter took off from Cuddly Dominion, a zoo and theme park in Aso city that offers chopper rides, on the morning of Jan 20 carrying two passengers – a man and a woman from Taiwan – and a 64-year-old Japanese pilot. KYODO NEWS