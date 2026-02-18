3 bodies found at helicopter crash site in south-west Japan volcanic crater

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The helicopter took off from Aso Cuddly Dominion zoo, which offers panoramic helicopter rides over the area.

Bodies believed to be those of three people aboard a sightseeing helicopter that crashed into a volcanic crater on Mount Aso in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture in January have been found, the local fire department said on Feb 18 .

The authorities will attempt to recover the bodies, it said.

The helicopter took off from Cuddly Dominion, a zoo and theme park in Aso city that offers chopper rides, on the morning of Jan 20 carrying two passengers – a man and a woman from Taiwan – and a 64-year-old Japanese pilot. KYODO NEWS