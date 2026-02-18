Straitstimes.com header logo

3 bodies found at helicopter crash site in south-west Japan volcanic crater

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Aso Cuddly Dominion zoo offers panoramic helicopter rides over the area, which is famed for its volcanic landscapes.

The helicopter took off from Aso Cuddly Dominion zoo, which offers panoramic helicopter rides over the area.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH

Google Preferred Source badge

Bodies believed to be those of three people aboard a sightseeing helicopter that

crashed into a volcanic crater on Mount Aso

in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture in January have been found, the local fire department said on Feb 18.

The authorities will attempt to recover the bodies, it said.

The helicopter took off from Cuddly Dominion, a zoo and theme park in Aso city that offers chopper rides, on the morning of Jan 20 carrying two passengers – a man and a woman from Taiwan – and a 64-year-old Japanese pilot. KYODO NEWS

More on this topic
Sightseeing helicopter goes missing in south-west Japan, airframe spotted in volcanic crater
Japan’s Mount Fuji sees drop in stranded climbers after tougher rules set
See more on

Japan

Accidents

Tourist attractions

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.