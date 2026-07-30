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A cat is seen in this handout photo after it and two dozen others were rescued from a cat cafe inside a mall hit by a massive quake on July 28.

KUMAMOTO, Japan – Twenty-five cats stuck inside a shopping mall in Japan gutted in an explosion after a major earthquake have been rescued, triggering huge relief on social media.

Momo, Kohaku, Tango, Shandy – a fluffy Norwegian Forest Cat – and the others were in Cat Cafe MOFF on the ground floor of the Aeon mall in Kashima when the deadly 7.1-magnitude quake hit on July 28.

The mall was evacuated and employees returned to retrieve the cats when a huge explosion – likely caused by gas – ripped through the building, and staff “hurriedly evacuated”, the cafe said.

At least 34 people died in the quake, according to the authorities in the south-western Kumamoto region.

On July 29, with permission from the fire service, the police and the mall operator, MOFF’s manager entered the building and safely rescued all 25 cats, which were unharmed.

Around 10pm (9pm Singapore time) the same day, the animals arrived safely in the city of Hiroshima in western Japan, where the company has another cat cafe, it said.

“We were concerned about fatigue from the long journey from Kumamoto, but after arriving we provided individual care for each of them,” it said.

It added that the cats were “spending their time quietly and calmly”.

An online news article about the cats’ miraculous escape posted on X by Livedoor News garnered 7.9 million views.

“People say human lives come first, but human lives and cat lives are both equally precious… I’m glad everyone’s safe,” said one user on Instagram.

Cat cafes – as well as other similar establishments in Japan where people can pet anything from hedgehogs to miniature pigs – are, however, controversial.

“If possible, I hope they won’t be sent back to the cat cafe, but instead find them adoptive homes where they can live a safe and secure life surrounded by love,” said another user on Instagram.

Others criticised people’s focus on the animals rather than the human toll at the mall, where seven bodies were found. AFP