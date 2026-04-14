236 measles cases in Japan since January, up 3.6 times from 2025

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Imported infections among foreign visitors and travellers returning from overseas have sparked recent local outbreaks in Japan.

– Japan has reported 236 measles cases since January, 3.6 times the 66 recorded in the same period in 2025, a national health research body said on April 14 .

Medical institutions across the nation confirmed 34 cases between March 30 and April 5. While the first 100 cases were reported in the period until March 8, the next 100 were recorded in the four following weeks, according to the Japan Institute for Health Security.

Japan was declared measles-free by the World Health Organization in 2015, but imported infections among foreign visitors and travellers returning from overseas have repeatedly sparked local outbreaks.

The highly contagious measles virus can be transmitted through airborne droplets, with symptoms such as a fever, runny nose and cough appearing about 10 days after exposure. Some cases can lead to serious complications such as encephalitis.

To prevent infection, the measles-rubella vaccine is administered in two doses. In Japan, children receive the first shot at age one and the second in the year before entering primary school. KYODO NEWS