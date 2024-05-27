21 Chinese planes detected by Taiwan days after drills

TAIPEI - Taipei said on May 27 it had detected 21 Chinese military aircraft and 15 navy or coastguard vessels around Taiwan in the past 24 hours, days after Beijing encircled the island in a massive military drill.

In a statement on May 27, Taiwan’s defence ministry said 10 Chinese aircraft crossed the Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) in the past 24 hours, and that it had responded appropriately.

On May 23, Chinese warships and fighter jets encircled Taiwan in drills that Beijing said were a test of its ability to seize the island.

During the two-day drills, China vowed that “independence forces” would be left “with their heads broken and blood flowing”.

China claims democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and says it will never renounce the use of force to bring it under Beijing’s control. Taiwan rejects China’s sovereignty claims

Beijing has in recent years upped military pressure on Taiwan, maintaining a near-daily presence of warplanes, drones and naval vessels around the island.

Experts say these are “grey zone tactics”, which stop short of outright acts of war but serve to exhaust Taipei’s military.

Taiwan’s new president said on May 26 he was still ready to work with China, despite the military drills.

China said Mr Lai Ching-te’s inaugural speech on May 20 amounted to calls for independence, “pushing our compatriots in Taiwan into a perilous situation of war and danger”. AFP