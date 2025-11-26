Straitstimes.com header logo

20 rescued from giant Ferris wheel in Osaka after lightning strike

Lightning caused the 123m-tall Osaka Wheel to stop moving in the late afternoon of Nov 25.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM OSAKAWHEEL/INSTAGRAM

OSAKA – About 20 people were rescued from a giant Ferris wheel in Osaka prefecture hours after lightning caused the 123m-tall structure to stop moving on Nov 25 afternoon, the operator and a local fire department said.

Osaka Wheel, an attraction within the Expocity shopping mall and movie multiplex in Suita, is billed as the tallest Ferris wheel in the country.

It stands near the Tower of the Sun, which has been preserved as the symbol of the 1970 Japan World Exposition.

Workers were able to manually rotate the wheel structure to allow some riders trapped in the gondolas to step out safely on the ground, while others were rescued via a ladder fire truck. KYODO NEWS

