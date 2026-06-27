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2 typhoons pass along Japan’s Pacific coast, 1 dead in landslide

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Vehicles drive through heavy rain caused by typhoon Mekkhala at Umihotaru Parking Area in Kisarazu, Chiba prefecture, near Tokyo, on June 27.

Vehicles driving through heavy rain caused by Typhoon Mekkhala at Umihotaru Parking Area in Kisarazu city, Chiba prefecture, near Tokyo, on June 27.

PHOTO: EPA

Two typhoons passed along Japan’s Pacific coast on June 27, leaving one dead and three injured, the weather agency and local authorities said.

Typhoon Higos and Typhoon Mekkhala and a seasonal rain front brought downpours to the south-western, western and eastern coastal regions, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Heavy rain caused landslides and damaged roads, while disrupting air and rail transportation services.

A man in his 70s was found without vital signs and three others were injured in Yamaguchi prefecture after a home collapsed because of a landslide on June 26. The man was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.