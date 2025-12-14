Straitstimes.com header logo

2 stabbed at amusement facility in Fukuoka; suspect at large

The facility, Boss E.Zo Fukuoka, houses a hall where Japanese girl idol group HKT48 holds concerts and fan events.



FUKUOKA - Two people were stabbed in an amusement facility where an idol group is based in the south-western Japan city of Fukuoka, police said.

The male suspect remains at large.

A 44-year-old man who works for Japanese girl idol group HKT48 and a 27-year-old woman were treated at a hospital, according to the local police.

The facility, Boss E.Zo Fukuoka, houses a hall where HKT48 holds concerts and fan events.

