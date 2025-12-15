2 pandas to depart Japan in January, leaving none for first time in half-century

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Prospects for another panda loan, seen as a diplomatic symbol of friendship between Japan and China, remain uncertain.

– Popular twin pandas at a zoo in Tokyo are set to be returned to China in late January, leaving none in Japan for the first time in around half a century, a source close to the matter said on Dec 15 .

The deadline for the return of Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei, which have lived at Ueno Zoological Gardens since their birth in 2021, is approaching in February under a bilateral lease agreement between Tokyo and Beijing.

Prospects for another panda loan , seen as a diplomatic symbol of friendship between Japan and China, remain uncertain amid the deterioration in relations between the Asian neighbours following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s recent remarks on Taiwan .

China has long used the giant panda as a tool of diplomatic outreach and goodwill towards various nations.

In June, all four giant pandas on loan at the Adventure World amusement park in Shirahama, Wakayama prefecture, departed for China, leaving only the Ueno pair in Japan.

Since the first pair of giant pandas arrived in Japan from China in 1972 to commemorate the normalisation of diplomatic ties, the iconic bears have become beloved by the Japanese public and brought economic benefits as tourist attractions.

The female panda, Lei Lei, and her brother, Xiao Xiao, were born to mother Shin Shin and her mate Ri Ri. Both were loaned to Japan for breeding research.

Despite being born in Japan, the twins are owned by China.

The parents Shin Shin and Ri Ri arrived in Japan in February 2011 on loan to Ueno zoo after the facility’s previous resident panda, Ling Ling, died in 2008.

The pair were returned to China in 2024. Aside from Lei Lei and Xiao Xiao, they also gave birth to female cub Xiang Xiang in 2017, which returned to China in 2023.

Japan’s prospects of securing replacement pandas have been clouded after Ms Takaichi said in Parliament on Nov 7 that a Taiwan contingency could be a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan that may lead to action from the country’s defence forces in support of the US.

This angered China, as Beijing regards Taiwan as part of its territory and insists that the Taiwan issue is purely an “internal affair”.

In addition to Ueno zoo and Adventure World, Kobe Oji Zoo in Kobe, Hyogo prefecture, was also previously home to pandas leased to Japan. KYODO NEWS