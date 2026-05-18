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2 men arrested over trespassing incident at enclosure of viral monkey Punch

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The arrests came after one of the men climbed over a fence into the monkey habitat area at Ichikawa City Zoo.

The arrests came after one of the men climbed over a fence into the monkey habitat area at Ichikawa City Zoo.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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TOKYO – Two men claiming to be US nationals have been arrested following a trespassing incident at the enclosure of Punch, a Japanese macaque abandoned by his mother who has gone viral for clinging to an orang utan plushie, at a zoo near Tokyo, police said on May 18.

The arrests on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business came after one of the men climbed over a fence into the monkey habitat area at Ichikawa City Zoo in Chiba prefecture on the morning of May 17 while the other filmed him with a smartphone. No monkeys were injured, police said.

The man who scaled the fence, dressed in a character costume, claimed to be a 24-year-old university student, while the other man claimed to be a 27-year-old singer, according to police. Both have denied the allegations. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.