2 men arrested over trespassing incident at enclosure of viral monkey Punch

The arrests came after one of the men climbed over a fence into the monkey habitat area at Ichikawa City Zoo.

TOKYO – Two men claiming to be US nationals have been arrested following a trespassing incident at the enclosure of Punch, a Japanese macaque abandoned by his mother who has gone viral for clinging to an orang utan plushie, at a zoo near Tokyo, police said on May 18 .

The arrests on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business came after one of the men climbed over a fence into the monkey habitat area at Ichikawa City Zoo in Chiba prefecture on the morning of May 17 while the other filmed him with a smartphone. No monkeys were injured, police said.

The man who scaled the fence, dressed in a character costume, claimed to be a 24-year-old university student, while the other man claimed to be a 27-year-old singer, according to police. Both have denied the allegations. KYODO NEWS