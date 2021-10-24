2 killed, 7 injured in north-east China residential building explosion

DALIAN (Xinhua) - Two people have been confirmed dead, and seven others were injured after an explosion occurred early on Sunday (Oct 24) morning in the county-level city of Wafangdian in north-east China's Liaoning province, according to local authorities.

The accident took place at approximately 5.30am (same time in Singapore) at a residential building in Wafangdian, which is under the jurisdiction of Dalian City.

The fire has been extinguished, and the search and rescue work has been completed. All the injured were sent to the hospital.

The cause of the blast is being investigated.