2 killed, 31 injured in South Korean arson attack at motel

SEOUL (XINHUA) - Two people have been confirmed dead and 31 others wounded in a suspected arson attack at a motel in southwestern South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday (Dec 22), citing the firefighting authorities and police.

The fire broke out at about 5.45am local time at a motel in Gwangju, a city around 330km south of the capital Seoul.

It was extinguished some 20 minutes later.

The blaze, which started on the third floor of the five-storey motel, left two people dead and 31 others injured.

The death toll may rise further as some of the injured, who were taken to nearby hospitals, were in critical condition due to smoke inhalation, burns and other injuries, according to the report.

The police apprehended a 39-year-old man, suspected of carrying out the arson attack on the building.

He allegedly set a pillow in his room on fire before exiting the motel.