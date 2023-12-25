2 killed, 29 injured in Seoul apartment fire

Updated
20 sec ago
Published
21 sec ago

SEOUL - Two people were killed and 29 others injured on Monday in a fire that broke out at an apartment building in Seoul, according to Yonhap news agency.

The fire occurred at about 4.57am local time (3.57am Singapore time) on the third floor of the 27-story apartment building.

Two men in their 30s and a woman in her 70s were taken to hospitals in cardiac arrest, two of them died later. It was not clear which of the injured were killed.

The fire was completely extinguished about three hours later as the fire authorities sent 57 vehicles and over 200 personnel to the scene.

The police and the fire authorities are investigating the cause of the incident. XINHUA

More On This Topic
Hundreds evacuated as blaze erupts in slum next to Seoul’s posh Gangnam
Man jailed in Seoul after setting fire to mother-in-law during exorcism ritual

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top