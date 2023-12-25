2 killed, 29 injured in Seoul apartment fire

SEOUL - Two people were killed and 29 others injured on Monday in a fire that broke out at an apartment building in Seoul, according to Yonhap news agency.

The fire occurred at about 4.57am local time (3.57am Singapore time) on the third floor of the 27-story apartment building.

Two men in their 30s and a woman in her 70s were taken to hospitals in cardiac arrest, two of them died later. It was not clear which of the injured were killed.

The fire was completely extinguished about three hours later as the fire authorities sent 57 vehicles and over 200 personnel to the scene.

The police and the fire authorities are investigating the cause of the incident. XINHUA