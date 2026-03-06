2 Japanese detained in Iran: Japan Foreign Minister

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Smoke rising in Tehran on March 5 following an explosion amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

– Two Japanese nationals are being detained in Iran, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on March 6 .

Amid the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, Mr Motegi informed a Diet session that the government was able to communicate with the two individuals and confirmed that they are currently safe.

One is believed to be the Tehran bureau chief of public broadcaster NHK, who was detained on Jan 20 by the local authorities.

“The government calls strongly for their early release and will provide as much support as possible while staying in touch with them, their families and related parties,” Mr Motegi said.

The top diplomat added that he confirmed the safety of all Japanese nationals in Iran after the US and Israel began attacking on Feb 28.

“Of the approximately 200 Japanese nationals, about three-quarters are permanent residents, and many of them don’t want to leave the country,” he said.

Also on March 6 , the Foreign Ministry said a Tokyo-bound charter flight will leave Oman at midnight on March 8 local time to evacuate Japanese nationals in Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

Separately, Transport Minister Yasushi Kaneko said that debris believed to have fallen from the sky was found at a Japanese-affiliated ship anchored in the Gulf of Oman, causing minor damage such as cracked windows.

No one was injured, and there are no disruptions to the ship’s operations.

The Transport Ministry said it is not possible to determine whether the debris is related to the US-Israel war with Iran. KYODO NEWS