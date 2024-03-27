2 deaths, 100 hospitalisations in Japan supplement scare

TOKYO – Two deaths and more than 100 hospitalisations have been linked to a growing health scare in Japan around dietary supplements meant to lower cholesterol, the government said on March 27.

The authorities are investigating after the over-the-counter tablets were recalled by Japanese drugmaker Kobayashi Pharmaceutical following kidney complaints from customers.

The company has recalled three supplement brands – “beni koji choleste help” and two other products – which contain an ingredient called red yeast rice, or beni koji.

Medical studies describe red yeast rice as an alternative to statins for lowering high cholesterol, but also warn of a risk of organ damage depending on its chemical make-up.

“The total number of suspected deaths (is now) two”, while “106 cases of potentially linked hospitalisation also came to light”, top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical sells a wide range of health products marketed through television adverts in Japan, and has cautioned that it has not reached a conclusion on a causal link between the health problems and its products.

It has also supplied red yeast rice to around 50 other firms in Japan and two in Taiwan, the Osaka-based company says.

Kobayashi told AFP that it was aware of two deaths possibly related to the supplements it voluntarily recalled on March 22, but declined to comment further.

Dozens of Japanese firms that used beni koji provided by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical have also separately announced recalls.

The affected products include various health tablets, as well as a rose-coloured sparkling sake, salad dressing, bread and miso paste used in many traditional dishes.

‘Deepest apologies’

Health Minister Keizo Takemi said on March 26 that the government had told Kobayashi Pharmaceutical to “promptly provide information” on the situation.

The Health Ministry has also “instructed the local authorities nationwide to collect information on health damage”, he added, offering condolences to those affected.