2 dead, more than 50 people trapped in China mine collapse

BEIJING - At least two people were dead and over 50 others trapped after a coal mine collapsed in northern China’s Inner Mongolia region on Wednesday, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The incident occurred in Alxa League in the western part of the region, the state-run outlet CGTN said on Twitter.

“The accident happened on Wednesday afternoon, and a preliminary investigation showed that more than 50 people were trapped under the mine,” Xinhua said, adding that three people had been lifted out, two of whom showed no vital signs.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered a search and rescue mission at the collapsed coal mine in northern China.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that a collapse had occurred over a “wide area” of a shaft operated by the Xinjing Coal Mining Company.

“A number of working staff and vehicles have been buried,” CCTV reported.

Mine safety in China has improved in recent decades, as has media coverage of major incidents, many of which were once overlooked.

But accidents still occur frequently in an industry where safety protocols are often lax, especially at the most rudimentary sites.

In December, some 40 people were working underground when a gold mine in the north-western Xinjiang region collapsed.

In 2021, 20 miners were rescued from a flooded coal mine in northern Shanxi province while two others died. AFP