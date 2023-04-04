2 arrested in Osaka after diner used chopsticks to eat ginger from sharing pot at Yoshinoya outlet

The latest “food terrorists” in Japan have been arrested in Osaka after a video showing one of them eating pickled ginger directly from a communal container at beef bowl chain Yoshinoya was posted on social media.

In the video, a man is seen using a pair of chopsticks to shove copious amounts of the red shredded ginger, commonly added as a topping for beef rice bowls, from a black container into his mouth.

Construction worker Ryu Shimazu, 35, and Toshihide Oka, 34, were charged by local police with forcibly obstructing a business and damage to property, charges both men have admitted to, Japanese media reported.

Shimazu was arrested for conspiring to interfere with the popular eatery’s business by using his chopsticks to eat the ginger meant for all diners directly from a communal container.

Oka, a restaurant owner himself, was arrested as an accomplice after filming the offending act on his smartphone camera.

“When I asked him to do something interesting, he suddenly (ate the ginger) with his chopsticks,” he told the police during an interview, the authorities said on Tuesday.