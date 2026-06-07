2 Americans fined $2,400 each for intruding into monkey Punch’s enclosure at Japanese zoo

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Punch, a Japanese macaque known for clinging to a stuffed orangutan, embracing other macaques at Ichikawa City Zoo on March 26.

CHIBA – Two US nationals were each fined 300,000 yen (S$2,400) after being arrested for a misdemeanour involving trespassing into a monkey enclosure housing a baby macaque named Punch at Japan’s Ichikawa City Zoo.

The Chiba local prosecutors’ office filed a summary indictment against a 24-year-old university student and a 27-year-old company executive at the Chiba Summary Court on June 5 .

The two trespassed into the enclosure, where internet sensation Punch and other monkeys are kept, and disrupted the zoo’s business on May 17.

Punch became famous worldwide for clinging to a large stuffed orangutan as if it were his mother and trying hard to blend in with the group.

The summary court imposed the fines on the two on June 5 , and both paid them the same day. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK